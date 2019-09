CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers has announced it has joined the inquiry into Victoria Schafer’s death.

Schafer, 44, of Chillicothe, was on the stairs near Old Man’s Cave, September 2, when she was struck by part of a tree.

At 10:30am, Monday, Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers, Chillicothe’s business community, friends, and members of Schafer’s family are expected to hold a news conference to make announcement related to her death.

Schafer’s death remains under investigation.