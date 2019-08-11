CRIME OF THE WEEK: Vehicle, credit card theft in Grove City

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – This Week’s “Crime of the week” involves stealing credit cards and vehicles in Grove City.

On July 19, 2019, a stolen credit card was used at a Walmart in Grove city at 3:30 a.m. The credit card was recently stolen from a stolen vehicle at the Summit Apartments also in Grove City. Several cars in the area reported that items were stolen out of vehicles at the same time.

Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward If you have any information that could lead to an arrest or indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to the website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. There is no Caller ID and all tips given are anonymous.

For more information on Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, go to www.stopcrime.org.