CRIME OF THE WEEK: Reward offered for information on suspects in Worthington home burglary

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about a burglary that occurred in October while a Worthington family was asleep.

Police say an unidentified suspect(s) entered an open garage of a residence in Worthington and went into the mud-room of the house and removed a wallet from a purse.

The two suspects used the stolen cards at a Kroger store to buy gift cards that same morning.

The male suspect appears to have a chin beard, no moustache and a shaved head.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading our new free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms. We are no longer taking tips via text message.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Crime Stoppers does not use Caller ID or record telephone conversations. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller. Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any felony. Information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of a felony suspect could qualify the caller for a reward as determined by the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors. For more information on Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, visit our website at www.stopcrime.org.