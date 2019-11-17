CRIME OF THE WEEK: Reward offered for answers in 2016 West Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about a 26-year-old man who died after he was shot at a home on the West Side of Columbus in 2016.

William Howard was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest at about 4:30 a.m. in the front doorway at 713 S. Ogden Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.

Howard was unresponsive and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to a witness, Howard had arranged to meet with an unknown person at the Ogden Avenue residence.

He approached the individual, who was in front of his house, and police say it appears Howard was shot and robbed.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading our new free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms. Crime Stoppers is no longer taking tips via text message.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Crime Stoppers does not use Caller ID or record telephone conversations. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller. Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any felony. Information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of a felony suspect could qualify the caller for a reward as determined by the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors. For more information on Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, visit our website at www.stopcrime.org.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization. Reward money comes from private individuals, businesses, and foundations that see Crime Stoppers as an integral tool in the community’s fight against crime. Tax-deductible donations can be sent to Central Ohio Crime Stopper’s, Inc., and P.O. BOX 16038, COLUMBUS, OH 43216-6038.