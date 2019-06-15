CRIME OF THE WEEK: Police still searching for answers for the murder of Candice Taylor

COLUMBUS. OHIO (WCMH) – Columbus police identified human remains at a recycling facility as Candice Taylor in January 2019.

Two years ago, on March 28, 2017, a pair of legs were found at a recycling facility in South Columbus.

The legs were found with a pair of boots that were the same size that Candice Taylor wore. In January, DNA evidence confirmed that the pair of legs belonged to Taylor.

There are currently no new suspects, which is why Columbus police are turning to the public for answers.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest or indictment, please call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to the website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. There is no Caller ID and all tips given are anonymous. For more information on Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, go to www.stopcrime.org.