CRIME OF THE WEEK: Man sought in connection to aggravated robberies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about a series of aggravated robberies in Columbus.

The suspect entered T-Mobile, 5070 N. High St. at 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 5 armed with a large blade.

The suspect rushed in the store wearing a green “Alien” mask and a cross slung black and red gym bag.

The employee, who saw the suspect brandish the blade, ran in a back room and locked the door.

The suspect momentarily raised his mask and video was taken of his face.

The suspect fled the store towards N. High St.

At approximately 7:53 p.m., the suspect entered Subway, 2811 Morse Road.

The suspect brandished his knife and demanded cash from the cashier, who opened the register and the suspect took the available cash.

The suspect fled out the side door towards Chesford Road.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., the suspect entered Chipotle, 4750 Morse Road.

Once again, the suspect brandished his blade and demanded cash from the cashier.

She opened the till and the suspect took the cash.

Another employee of the business followed the suspect and stated he got into what appeared to be a gray or silver-colored 4-door car (possibly a Honda Civic).

Photos of the suspect may be viewed at www.stopcrime.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.

