CRIME OF THE WEEK: Man sought for buying 2 iPhones with false information

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Crime Stoppers have issued an alert for a man who allegedly used a fake name to buy two iPhones.

The theft took place in Upper Arlington when a man entered a Verizon Wireless store and used the fake name Clifford Smith back in late July.

The suspect was able to leave the store with two iPhone XS phones, which carries a retail value of approximately $2,000.

The suspect then went to a Verizon Wireless store on North High Street in Columbus in an attempt to get more phones using the same false information. However, Verizon stopped the fraud and the suspect left the store.

Surveillance video of the suspect was captured at the Verizon stores.

Anyone with any information about the suspect can contact Crime Stoppers.

