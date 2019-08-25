CRIME OF THE WEEK: Help find Worthington credit card thieves

The “Crime of the week” this week focuses on a pair of credit card thieves in Worthington.

It was July 12 when two unidentified subjects made several purchases with two stolen credit cards. The credit cards were used at a Family Dollar in Columbus and Walmart in Westerville.

The two suspects continued to make purchases at Target and Dollar General locations in Columbus.





Per the Worthington Police Department, the credits cards were reported stolen from the victim’s motor vehicle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest or indictment, call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to the website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. There is no caller ID and all tips given are anonymous.

For more information on Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, go to www.stopcrime.org.