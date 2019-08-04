Breaking News
CRIME OF THE WEEK: Columbus police search for leads in 2 year old homicide

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – This week’s “Crime of the Week” focuses on an unsolved homicide exactly 2 years ago.

Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired at 735 Doulton Court, at approximately 1:52 a.m. Later that night, there was another call about a body in the hallway near the front of the apartment building. The body was then identified as Cody Nichols and was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m.

Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward If you have any information that could lead to an arrest or indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to the website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. There is no Caller ID and all tips given are anonymous.

For more information on Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, go to www.stopcrime.org.

