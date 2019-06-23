CRIME OF THE WEEK: Authorities still searching for a woman who disappeared in 2013

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help to find Shaniece Briggs who police say was possibly abducted.

Shaniece Briggs is a mother of four children who was last seen Wednesday, June 19, 2013, at approximately 1 a.m. by her family. The back door of the home was left unlocked and her keys and purse were left behind.

A neighbor of Briggs said that she saw her being pushed into a black car that was parked near her home, which leads police to believe this is a case of a possible abduction.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to their website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. All tips that are submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. You also have the option to submit your tip by downloading our new free P3 Tips mobile app available on iOS and Android.