1 adult, 3 juveniles rescued after car went into lake in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four people, including three juveniles, are in serious condition Saturday afternoon after a car they were inside of went into a lake at an apartment complex, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

Crews were called to the scene at 4505 Lakeside St. N. just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Hartford On the Lake Apartments on the city’s Southeast Side.

Chief Steve Martin said four people were pulled from the lake.

When firefighters arrived two juveniles had already been pulled out of the water, Martin said.

An adult and another juvenile were pulled out of the water after firefighters arrived, Martin said.

The juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and an adult was taken to Mount Carmel East, officials said.