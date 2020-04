LICKING CO., Ohio (WCMH)– Crews are on the scene of a large barn fire in Licking County.

Firefighters were dispatched to Wesley Chapel Rd. NW just before 3:30 a.m.

Online maps show the dispatched address as Trillium Farms in Croton, Ohio, a poultry and poultry products farm.

The Licking County 911 Center said the fire is an active situation and will release more information shortly.