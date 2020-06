COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- Parents are sending their children back to daycare and while the threat of COVID-19 still exists there is now another mystery illness causing some concern. According to the Ohio Department of Health, we only have one case of this new syndrome in Ohio, in Cleveland. But parents sending their kids back to daycare right now cant help but worry about the unknown.

"Everything is so new you don’t know what to believe." Abby Flinn has to get back to work which means she has to send her son back to daycare. "It’s pretty nerve wracking in general I mean you don’t want your kid to get sick and you don’t want him to bring something home and we all get sick."