Crew SC to host limited number of fans Sunday night

COLUMBUS, OHIO – AUGUST 20: Gyasi Zardes #11 of Columbus Crew celebrates his goal in the second half during their game against Chicago Fire at MAPFRE Stadium on August 20, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus Crew won 3-0. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the first time this season, fans will be able to see the Crew in person.

A plan to allow a limited number of fans into Mapfre Stadium came after negotiation s with the Governor’s office and local health officials.

1,500 tickets went on sale a few days ago, with priority to season ticket holders. Mapfre Stadium can seat up to 20,000.

Masks are required, no tailgating is allowed.

“We are continuing to stay consistent with the governor’s order which is the lesser of 1500 fans or 15% we do have an ability at some point to request a variance to allow for greater number of fans as we continue to monitor the cases going forward we may elect to do that,” said Crew SC Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer Steve Lyons.

Depending on how things go Sunday, there could be more games with a crowd.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m.