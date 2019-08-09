Crew SC to host FC Cincinnati for the first time Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Saturday will mark the beginning of a new rivalry in Major League Soccer.

For the first time, the Columbus Crew SC will host FC Cincinnati, at Mapfre Stadium.

This is the inaugural season for FC Cincinnati, as a part of MLS.

The rivalry has already taken on the name “Hell is Real” by fans of both teams. The name is derived from the the billboard that reads “Hell is Real,” which sits along I-71 between both cities.

According to a spokesman for Crew SC, the only tickets remaining for Saturday’s match are standing room only. It is expected to sell out.

The match begins at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday. For ticket information, check here.