Crew SC to allow limited number of fans at Sunday’s match against FC Cincinnati

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew SC says there will be a limited amount of fans allowed at their September 6 home match.

According to the Crew, season ticket holders will have first priority to purchase the extremely limited amount of tickets for Sunday’s match at MAPFRE Stadium against FC Cincinnati.

MAPFRE Stadium reduced capacity for the match will be 1,500 ticketed individuals, and no tailgating will be permitted in the stadium parking lots.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome back an extremely limited number of supporters to MAPFRE Stadium for our upcoming rivalry match this weekend and we are prepared to execute our Responsible Restart Plan. The health and safety of all individuals entering the building remains our top priority to ensure a safe continuation of the 2020 MLS season,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “As we have stated before, we recognize that circumstances are fluid and as such, have designed plans to maximize flexibility and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances. We will continue to collaborate with public health experts, government officials and the MLS to make the return to the Stadium as safe as possible.”

fans will be required to wear facemasks at Crew home matches, consistent with state and local health requirements and medical expert guidance. Seating availability is based on adherence to all government and medical expert recommendations, including six feet distancing between trusted seating pods.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 2 p.m., Thursday.