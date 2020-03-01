Crew SC kicks off final full season at MAPFRE

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday was a bittersweet day for Columbus soccer fans as the Crew SC kicked off its last full season at MAPFRE Stadium.

Fans started filling the parking lot several hours before game time, enjoying brunch and playing their own games.

The team is currently building a new stadium in the arena district.

“There’s so much history in this stadium and this lot,” said Crew fan John Cropper. “I’m definitely trying to soak up as much of this lot and tailgating atmosphere as possible because it’s going to change a little bit when we move downtown.”

The Crew hopes to start playing in the downtown stadium by next summer.

Columbus plans to redevelop the current MAPFRE area into a recreation complex.

And the season got underway to a positive start for the Crew — the club beat New York City FC 1-0.