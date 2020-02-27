Crew lands jersey sponsor on brink of season opener

Columbus Crew SC has worked out a deal for Columbus-based insurance giant Nationwide to sponsor its jerseys starting in the 2021 season, when the team is poised to move into a new $300 million Arena District stadium, the entities announced Thursday.

But the Crew’s jerseys will not be barren when the 2020 season starts on Sunday.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s name and logo will be displayed on the front of the Crew’s jerseys during the 2020 season, as part of the partnership with Nationwide, the hospital’s largest benefactor.

“The Crew is aligning with an iconic Columbus-based brand in Nationwide,” Steve Lyons, the Crew’s chief business officer, told Columbus Business First. “We’ve come together for a long-term partnership which will make them the official jersey partner (beginning) in the 2021 season.”

