Crew coach Caleb Porter and players react to Columbus SC rebranding

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus SC coach Caleb Porter and midfielder Darlington Nagbe took questions Tuesday about the Crew’s rebranding changes.

Porter only took one question about the team changing its logo and its name to Columbus SC, taking “Crew” out of the official name but keeping it as a nickname.

“I don’t have a lot of time and energy to talk about this,” Porter said. “I trust the decisions from the leaders in our club.”

Around town, signage related to the change was being installed, including on the side of a building in the 200 block of East Main Street.

A new letter C, in the style of the Columbus SC logo unveiled this week, is installed



Nagbe also stayed away from offering his opinion on the changes, which resulted in significant pushback from fans, especially those who were in the Save the Crew movement that rallied against efforts to move the team to Austin, Texas, in 2018.

“Being a player, your main focus is just getting out there playing the game and winning games, so just left that to leadership,” Nagbe said. “And I think they’ve come in and done a great job with every decision they’ve made so far, so for me it’s just trusting them.”

Instead of moving, the team was sold to its current ownership, which led to the hiring of Porter and the team winning the MLS Cup in December.

Columbus SC next plays Toronto FC at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road. The Crew’s next home game is May 29, also against Toronto, at Historic Crew Stadium.