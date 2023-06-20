BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bucyrus woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Tasia Myers, 36, was the focus of a targeted drug investigation by the sheriff’s office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit.

A search warrant was served on Myers’ home, where agents allegedly found methamphetamines, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Myers was arrested and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center and is facing trafficking in methamphetamines charges, among other charges. The case is set to be sent to the county prosecutor’s office for consideration of more charges.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Bucyrus Police Department, New Washington Police Department, and the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office.