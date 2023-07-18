BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old man arrested on Sunday for hitting a U.S. mail truck faces additional charges after deputies found several guns and drugs at his house.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, it arrested James Auck for hitting a United States Postal Service truck and fleeing the scene. He also had an outstanding warrant for not appearing in court for charges of possessing cocaine and fentanyl.
On Monday, deputies from the sheriff’s office conducted a search of Auck’s house in Cranberry Township and found several firearms, and drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on a $78,000 bond for charges related to hitting the mail truck and could face additional charges as a result of the search.
The sheriff’s office said its detectives are continuing to investigate.