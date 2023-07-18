BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old man arrested on Sunday for hitting a U.S. mail truck faces additional charges after deputies found several guns and drugs at his house.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, it arrested James Auck for hitting a United States Postal Service truck and fleeing the scene. He also had an outstanding warrant for not appearing in court for charges of possessing cocaine and fentanyl.



Courtesy Photo/Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

On Monday, deputies from the sheriff’s office conducted a search of Auck’s house in Cranberry Township and found several firearms, and drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on a $78,000 bond for charges related to hitting the mail truck and could face additional charges as a result of the search.

The sheriff’s office said its detectives are continuing to investigate.