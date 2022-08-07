BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead after the motorcycles they were driving crashed in Crawford County Sunday afternoon.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 1:36 p.m. Sunday on Leesville Road near State Route 598.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Gary Sprague, 54, of Bucyrus, was traveling west on Leesville Road with a 45-year-old female passenger.

Sprague failed to negotiate a curve in the road and traveled into the eastbound lane, hitting a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Timothy McDaniel, 57, of Galion, the sheriff’s office said.

Both Sprague and McDaniel were pronounced dead at the scene by the Crawford County Coroner, the sheriff’s office said.

The female passenger was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.