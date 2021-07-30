Twenty pounds of suspected marijuana seized in Bucyrus and Crestline

This is what suspected Marijuana, estimated weigh of over 20 lbs., Xanax, acid, mushrooms, firearms and over $27,000 cash and drug paraphernalia looks like.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Search warrants executed at two addresses in Crawford County yielded over 20 pounds of suspected marijuana, Xanax, acid, mushrooms, firearms and $27,000 on Thursday.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted by Galion, Bucyrus and Crestline Police Departments executed the search warrants at 708 North Lane St. Bucyrus, Ohio and 512 Union St., Crestline, Ohio, according to a media release from the sheriff.

However, they haven’t made any arrests yet.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to turn themselves in, and there are criminal charges pending, the release said.

This case is still currently being investigated by Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and METRICH. Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at METRICH at 1-419-52-CRIME or https://www.metrich.com