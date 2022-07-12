BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Crawford County residents were arrested after law enforcement officers said they seized a slew of illegal drugs and weapons from a Bucyrus home.

Olivia Stockmaster, 27, left, Daniel Auck, 60, and Deborah S. McFarland, 67, were arrested Tuesday following a narcotics bust in Bucyrus. (Courtesy Photos/Crawford County Sheriff’s Office)

Following a months-long investigation, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three people Tuesday — Deborah S. McFarland, 67, Olivia Stockmaster, 27, and Daniel Auck, 60 — after a search warrant revealed narcotics and firearms in the residence at the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Drive in Bucyrus. Deputies reportedly seized methamphetamines, prescription medication, firearms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Criminal charges — including permitting drug abuse, trafficking and possession of methamphetamines — are pending against McFarland, who the sheriff’s office said was the primary target of the investigation. A criminal possession of methamphetamines charge is pending against Stockmaster, according to the sheriff’s office.

While Auck was released pending possible charges, McFarland and Stockmaster are in custody at the Crawford County Justice Center. The prosecutor’s office will consider additional charges against them, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it continues to investigate the case and encouraged anyone to report suspicious activity to 419-562-7906.