BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people are facing charges after law enforcement recovered prescription narcotics and drug paraphernalia at two Bucyrus residences on Friday.

Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH enforcement unit executed search warrants at two residences, located in the 700 block of Dudley Street and the 1700 block of Marion Road.

The sheriff’s office said a “large amount” of prescription narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located at the residences.

(Photo Courtesy/Crawford County Sheriff’s Office)

Both Matthew Carroll, 42, and David Adkins, 66, were arrested along with Jamie George-Carroll, 40, and a 64-year-old woman who was later released. Carroll, Adkins and George-Caroll are facing charges of trafficking in prescription medications. The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office could file additional charges, according to the sheriff’s office.