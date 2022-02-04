CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect in a drug investigation has been hospitalized after deputies say he jumped out of a window during a narcotics search warrant.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a narcotics search warrant was conducted at an apartment at 112 W. Mansfield Street in Bucyrus, after several months investigating into illegal drugs being sold at the location.

Deputies say when they made entry into the third-floor apartment, the suspect, John Wayne Spears, 43, jumped out of the bedroom window, landing between the Weaver hotel and Dillinger’s.

Spears was taken to an area hospital, and later transferred to a Columbus hospital for treatment.

Inside the apartment, deputies found cash, suspected heroin, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charges of trafficking in methamphetamines and possession of heroin are pending against Spears.

Deputies continue to investigate.