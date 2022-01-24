CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a severed dog head was found on a guard rail in the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 14 in Liberty Township near Parcher Road and Stephanie Drive, where a woman reported the discovery.

The responding deputy was asked by the Humane Society to photograph the head, remove it from the guard rail, and bring it to the Humane Society.

The sheriff’s office said it is continuing to investigate the incident and that no charges have been filed.