CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 66-year old man has died after being ejected from his Harley Davidson.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says Paul Sheward of Bloomville, Ohio, was riding his motorcycle before 4 a.m. Wednesday when he went off the road on State Route 19 at Lemert Road.

Sheward was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate.