BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A narcotics investigation concluded leading to the arrest of two people, including one repeat-offender, accused of selling and using drugs in Bucyrus.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Hill and Robert Bowersock on the 900 block of Sherman Street, however the sheriff’s office said Hill was the target of the investigation.

Deputies executed the warrant on Feb. 3 and seized suspected methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia and approximately $2,000 in cash.

Amanda Hill was arrested on drug charges for the second time in four years. (Courtesy/Crawford County Sheriff’s Office)

Crawford County deputies seized drugs, paraphernalia and money after issuing a search warrant in Bucyrus. (Courtesy/Crawford County Sheriff’s Office)

Both individuals were taken to the Crawford County Justice Center, though Bowersock was later released. Hill will face drug possession charges on Feb. 16 at Crawford County Municipal Court.

In 2019, Hill pleaded guilty to drug possession charges and received five years probation.