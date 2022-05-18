BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has died after being shot in the head overnight Wednesday in Bucyrus, according to the Bucyrus Police Department.

Police say officers went to the 600 block of W. Mansfield St. just after 2:00am and found a 49-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot to the head.

The woman was transported to Bucyrus’ Avita hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At the scene, a 52-year-old man was detained and was taken to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the scene.

This shooting remains under investigation.