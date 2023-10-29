BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being ejected from a car and then being hit on the roadway by an oncoming vehicle Sunday morning in Crawford County.

The sheriff’s office states that a Ford Focus with two people was going north on State Route 4 at 6:36 a.m. near Denzer Road. The Ford lost control and went off the west side of the road, overturned and began rolling.

One of the people inside the Ford was ejected from the vehicle onto the road and was hit by a Honda Accord. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the other occupant of the Ford was not disclosed by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.