CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office announced that one person died in an auto accident Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office says they were called at around 10:00 p.m. Monday on a report that a vehicle struck a house and the driver was ejected on Crestline Road East of Chambers Road.

Deputies and members of the Whetstone Volunteer Fire Department discovered a 2011 Chevrolet HHR on it’s top and identified the driver as 45-year-old Matthew Huffine from Bucyrus, according to police. Huffine ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

Police say the house that was struck by the vehicle did receive damage and that the crash remains under investigation.