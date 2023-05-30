BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tuesday morning crash in Crawford County has left one person dead and another hospitalized.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 9:15 a.m., a Buick Lucerne, driven by 34-year-old Latoya Griffea, was driving north on State Route 4 just south of Lemert Road. At the same time, a Ford Flex was going south on SR 4 when Griffea went left of the center line. Griffea lost control of the vehicle and hit the Ford, causing both cars to go off the east side of the road, per the sheriff’s office.

Medics arrived and pronounced Griffea dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was flown to a hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation.