BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bucyrus Friday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Patrol states that at 6:00pm on Friday, 38-year-old Alex Lawrence was driving his motorcycle east on state route 103 before traveling off the right side of the road, overturning, and striking a utility pole.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene with OSHP stating he was not wearing a helmet and that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.