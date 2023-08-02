BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a car veered off the road and crashed into a tree in Crawford County on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to State Route 97 south of Millsboro Road at 7:51 a.m. on Wednesday after a report of a crash, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. A white 2013 Kia Optima was found turned upside down off the roadway after traveling northbound, veering off the street, striking a tree and coming to a rest in a field.

(Courtesy Photo/Crawford County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the Kia Optima was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The crash remains under investigation.