BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on State Route 61 in Crawford County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Honda Civic was driving north on SR 61 just after 8:30 a.m. just north of Crawford-Morrow Line Road. The driver of the Honda went into the southbound lane of traffic and collided head-on with a Freightliner semi-truck.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, per the CCSO. The identity of the driver and possible factors of the crash have not been released at this time as the crash remains under investigation.

Courtesy Photo/Crawford County Sheriff’s Office