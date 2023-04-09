BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash in the western portion of Crawford County Sunday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Bucyrus Post said the crash happened at approximately 6:26 p.m. on Marion-Melmore Road at Nevada-Wynford Road.

OSHP said a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 50-year-old Nevada, Ohio, woman, was driving west on Nevada-Wynford Road, while a 2016 Ford Escape, driven by Barry Sparks, 71, of Bellevue, was dring north on Marion-Melmore Road.

According to the highway patrol, the Ford failed to stop for a stop sign, hitting the Chevrolet. After the collision, both cars traveled off the northwest side of the intersection, with the Ford hitting a utility pole before coming to rest on its right side.

Sparks was taken to Bucyrus Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the Ford, a 73-year-old Bellevue woman, and the driver of the Chevrolet were also taken to Bucyrus Community Hospital with serious injuries. The 73-year-old woman was later flown to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Police said Sparks was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and that drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the crash.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Bucyrus Fire Department, Wyandot EMS, Upper Sandusky EMS, and Hensley’s Towing also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.