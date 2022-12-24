BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around 1 p.m. on Friday. A freightliner snow plow was driving the same direction on Remlinger Rd. west of Township Road 47 (also known as Baker Road) in front of Mahon’s Ford and came to a stop on the road while removing snow.

Shortly after the snow plow stopped, Mahon’s car crashed into the back of the vehicle, per OSHP. He was taken by medics to Ohio Health Mansfield and was pronounced dead. OSHP continues to investigate this crash.

At the time of the crash, Crawford County was under a Level 3 snow emergency. On Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office downgraded the county to a Level 2 snow emergency.

Multiple fatal crashes have occurred in the state since roads became snow and icy Friday morning amidst frigid temperatures and high wind speeds.

In an update posted to Twitter Friday evening, OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura similarly warned against driving. He cautioned those who must be on the road to drive slowly, keep a sufficient distance from cars ahead, and use seatbelts.

“The weather outside is not favorable, and often times there are whiteout conditions, which does not make it safe for travel,” Purpura said.