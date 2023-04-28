BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old central Ohio man has been arrested, with investigators saying he was using and selling illegal drugs from his home.

Jerimiah David Cottrell, 37, was arrested on Wednesday during a narcotic search warrant in the 5000 block of Spring Valley Court in Galion, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities had been investigating Cottrell for trafficking methamphetamine.

During Wednesday’s search, deputies seized the suspected meth, a Glock semi-automatic pistol, marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office noted Cottrell was previously involved in a traffic stop and found to be in possession of about 45 grams of meth.

Cottrell was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center, and reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.