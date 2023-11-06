BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly a dozen people were arrested in Crawford County over the weekend on drug charges after a law enforcement operation.

The sheriff’s office said that they were joined by police departments in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and other local law enforcement on Nov. 3 and 4. Over the two days, the CCSO said 100 traffic stops were made and law enforcement found methamphetamines, fentanyl, Ecstasy, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

Methamphetamine and counterfeit prescription medication seized during a traffic stop in Crawford County. (Courtesy Photo/Crawford County Sheriff’s Office)

In total, 11 people were arrested for various felony drug charges with two suspects arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence. Two of those arrests were made on outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement encourages community members with information on suspicious activity to contact the sheriff’s office at 419-562-7906.