GALION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been found after being reported missing Monday evening in Crawford County, according to the Galion Police Department.

Emma Moore was located by the Fostoria Police Department after being last seen on Sunday in Galion, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

The Ohio AG’s office did state when Moore went missing, she was seen with Shannon Pullom, 33, in Sunbury on Sunday.

Pullom was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on a child protection order offense on Monday afternoon.

No further information is known at this time.