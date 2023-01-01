CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia (WCMH) — A man who escaped from a Columbus hospital last week has been captured by police in West Virginia.

Jacob D. Davidson, 38, was arrested Sunday night in Chapmanville, West Virginia, by West Virginia State Police, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office did not release details surrounding Davidson’s arrest.

Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. Davidson was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.

Davidson is facing numerous felony charges — felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle — in connection with an officer-involved shooting with the Bucyrus Police Department on Nov. 11. Davidson is also a person of interest in a separate, unrelated shooting in Morrow County, according to Bucyrus police.

Davidson is being held in the Western Regional Jail in West Virginia until he can be extradited back to Ohio.