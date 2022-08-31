BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Crawford County man was life-flighted Wednesday after he and another person were trapped in a grain bin.

Around 9:45 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call informing them that two people, 61-year-old Lois Martin and 65-year-old Harlan Martin, became trapped while working in a grain bin on Marsh Road near New Washington.

Fourteen first responders and law enforcement agencies eventually helped rescue the Martins from the grain bin “using grain bin extraction techniques and tools,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Holes reportedly had to be cut in the grain bin in order to remove the corn inside.

Two of the first-responder agencies brought vacuums to remove the grain.

The sheriff’s office said Harlan Martin, who was trapped inside for several hours, was life-flighted from the scene.