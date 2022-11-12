BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An armed man wearing a silver helmet allegedly led Bucyrus police into a shootout on Friday.

Police responded to the scene in Morrow County after reports of shots fired around 4:16 p.m. on Friday, according to the Bucyrus Police Department. Authorities said at least one person was injured. A vehicle description for a silver Honda was provided and officers were able to track the suspect, who fled northbound.

A Bucyrus officer spotted the car in the 100 block of East Charles Street, which appeared to have bullet damage to the rear of the vehicle. Police said the driver was wearing a silver helmet with a rifle in his lap.

Authorities attempted to conduct a felony stop in the block when the suspect, 38-year-old Jacob Davidson, allegedly opened fire on the officers. Police said one officer returned fire and hit the suspect in his helmet. Davidson then surrendered and officers took him into custody.

Officers searched the vehicle and located the suspect’s silver helmet along with two rifles, magazines, and ammunition. Police said Davidson claimed to be a Marine veteran.

The incidents remain under investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.