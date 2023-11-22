BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are facing drug-related charges after deputies executed a search warrant in Bucyrus Wednesday morning.

Crawford County deputies executed a search warrant at about 8:40 a.m. on the 300 block of West Warren Street as the result of a drug trafficking complaint.

A 44-year-old man will be charged with trafficking drugs and a 32-year-old woman will be charged with permitting drug abuse and possession of drugs, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies took a photo of the arrested pair at the scene, which showed the man wearing a shirt that read “Warning: I do dumb things!”

(Courtesy Photo/Crawford County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said it will be forwarding a report to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for the consideration of additional charges.

NBC4 is not naming the suspects because Crawford County court records did not show charges against the pair as of Wednesday afternoon.