GALION, Ohio (WCMH) – A Crawford County man was arrested Wednesday for having illegal possession of explicit images of juveniles at his home.

Crawford County Sheriff deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Matthew Smith, 51, on the 6700 block of Brandt Road in Galion. Smith was the target of an investigation in which deputies seized multiple electronic devices from the residence.

Charges are pending against Smith for possession of child pornography with the possibility of additional charges being added while the case remains under investigation. He is being held at the Crawford County Justice Center.