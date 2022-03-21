GALION, Ohio (WCMH) – A 50-year-old Galion man has been arrested on a child pornography charge.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Gary Lee Painter was arrested Monday after a sheriff’s office investigation allegedly concluded Painter was in possession of explicit images of children.

The sheriff’s office said it has seized multiple electronic devices from Painter’s home.

Painter is currently being held in Crawford County Justice Center with a criminal charge of possession of child pornography pending against him, the sheriff’s office said.

The case is being sent to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for further consideration.

The case remains under investigation.