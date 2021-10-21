CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says one victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on SR 100 north of Parcher Rd.

First responders arrived on scene around 5:17 a.m. Thursday to find a 2007 Nissan overturned in a field. The driver had been ejected, according to authorities, and medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the Nissan was travelling northbound on SR 100 when it missed a curve in the road. The driver then over corrected, causing the car to go off the northeast side of the road. Officials say the car struck a ditch and rolled over before ejecting the driver and coming to rest on its top.

The victim’s name has not yet been released as officials continue to investigate.