BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department is searching for a man who they believe shot at a house from his car Thursday evening.

At 6:22 p.m., Bucyrus PD responded to shots fired at the 700 block of Gay Street. Witnesses gave a description of the car and officers found the car close to the scene of the incident.

A woman at the Gay Street home denied any shooting took place, but footprints from the parked car led to the residence and .45 caliber shell casings were found in front of the house.

The woman later told deputies that she and 40-year-old Gary Poth were arguing over the phone before shots were fired at the house. The car in question is registered to Poth, though Crawford County deputies, who are assisting in the investigation, could not locate him after searching the home.

Neither the woman or two children inside the home were injured.

Poth is wanted for his involvement in another area shooting and he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call Bucyrus police at 419-562-1006.