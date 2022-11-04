GALION, Ohio (WCMH) — Crawford County deputies seized $10,000 worth of narcotics and detained two adults at a Galion home on Thursday.

Jalil Holt, 37, and Jessica Foust, 34, were arrested after deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office found 95 grams of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, prescription drugs and marijuana in their home on the 200 block of Fellow Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jalil Holt, 37 Jessica Foust, 34

Deputies executed the search warrant after a month-long investigation into the illegal sale and use of narcotics at the Galion property, the sheriff’s office said. A wad of cash and other paraphernalia were also found at the home.

Holt and Foust are both in custody at the Crawford County Justice Center, according to the sheriff’s office.